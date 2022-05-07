2,580 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 83,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of HCSG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.02. 791,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,033. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 193.19%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

