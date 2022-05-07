26,076 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,076 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after buying an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,722,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,040,000 after buying an additional 857,970 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $39,265,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.21) to GBX 5,600 ($69.96) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,545.77.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

