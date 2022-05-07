2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $10.39. 2,698,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,881. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. 2U has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

In other news, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 448.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

