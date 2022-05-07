2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barrington Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair lowered 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.36.

NASDAQ TWOU traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,881. 2U has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $4,235,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $23,361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 31,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

