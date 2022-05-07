3,229 Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,684,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,319,000 after purchasing an additional 69,017 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 686,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after purchasing an additional 43,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

IYF stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.64. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.