3,385 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,637. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

