3,501 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,393,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,033,000 after purchasing an additional 42,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after purchasing an additional 139,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

