3,547 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $124.16. 1,873,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average is $125.77.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.