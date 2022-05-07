$38.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will post $38.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $38.87 billion. Anthem posted sales of $33.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $153.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.08 billion to $156.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $160.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.94 billion to $167.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.23.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $504.64. 946,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,281. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $491.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.