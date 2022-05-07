3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,090,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,795 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.36% of 3M worth $371,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in 3M by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 442,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in 3M by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in 3M by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

MMM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.53. 2,470,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,984. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.13. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.