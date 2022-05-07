400 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,094. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.