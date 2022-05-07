$426.18 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) will report $426.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.80 million. Vectrus reported sales of $434.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus in the third quarter worth $480,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Vectrus by 95.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 112.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 9.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 60,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEC opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $407.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.12. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

