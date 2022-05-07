438,785 Shares in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 438,785 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMF. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 921.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 383,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,147,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 177,333 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $811,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 500,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 35,727 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 216,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

