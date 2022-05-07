4,711 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,711 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $1,595,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $2,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $48.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.76.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

