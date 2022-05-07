4,928 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Purchased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of WY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.14. 3,757,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,453. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

