$5.41 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.92 million and the highest is $5.90 million. SQZ Biotechnologies reported sales of $5.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $36.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.97 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.26. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 253.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,773,000 after acquiring an additional 223,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 191,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

