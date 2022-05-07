5,082 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ITB opened at $58.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

