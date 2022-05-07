51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised 51job from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

JOBS stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 14.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of 51job by 6.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 659,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 39,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 51job by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,814,000 after acquiring an additional 73,301 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of 51job by 14.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 51job by 353.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 217,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 169,854 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

