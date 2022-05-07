$520,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) will report $520,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Nyxoah posted sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year sales of $5.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 million to $5.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.74 million, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $14.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nyxoah.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 154,462 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Nyxoah by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYXH stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.