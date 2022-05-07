$542.28 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) to announce $542.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $586.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $527.60 million. Ameresco reported sales of $273.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of AMRC traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 388,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,057. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $101.86.

In related news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

