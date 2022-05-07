575 Shares in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 707.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.07. The stock had a trading volume of 58,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.23. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $123.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average is $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In related news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

