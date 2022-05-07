$585.37 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will report sales of $585.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $591.26 million and the lowest is $580.10 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $503.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

TDOC stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. 13,406,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,407,782. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

