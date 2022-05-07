$585.37 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) will report sales of $585.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $591.26 million and the lowest is $580.10 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $503.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

TDOC stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. 13,406,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,407,782. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.