$605.19 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will post sales of $605.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $587.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $619.30 million. REV Group posted sales of $643.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. REV Group’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on REVG. Robert W. Baird cut REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 94.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in REV Group by 13,784.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REV Group stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.23. 225,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,234. REV Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $769.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

