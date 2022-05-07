$62.16 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) to report sales of $62.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.70 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $50.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $257.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $267.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $280.37 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $303.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.11. 497,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,176. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

