$654.84 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) to announce $654.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $497.30 million and the highest is $822.24 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $3.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21,023.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after acquiring an additional 288,595 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. 18,900,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,277,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.