666,170 Shares in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Acquired by Difesa Capital Management LP

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 666,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PolarityTE by 79.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 1,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 143,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Shares of PTE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 2,492,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,723,252. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

PolarityTE ( NASDAQ:PTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 116.16% and a negative net margin of 321.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

PolarityTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.