$696.11 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $696.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $677.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $722.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $603.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 572,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,582. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $1,198,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

