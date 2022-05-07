699 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Acquired by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equifax by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Equifax by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.10. 1,035,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,058. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $199.63 and a one year high of $300.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

