7,489 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Purchased by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,678,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,242,000 after acquiring an additional 383,265 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,943 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.81. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

