$77.67 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will report sales of $77.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.26 million to $79.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $52.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $340.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $342.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $448.62 million, with estimates ranging from $437.80 million to $465.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.14.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSP traded down $14.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.71. 669,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.90. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

