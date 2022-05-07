77,032 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

FE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

