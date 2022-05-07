7,784 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.69. 10,338,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,646,206. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,870 shares of company stock valued at $74,132,757. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.