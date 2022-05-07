$810,000.00 in Sales Expected for NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) to announce $810,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextNav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $1.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year sales of $17.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $20.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $68.57 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $77.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextNav.

Shares of NextNav stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $5.81. 156,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,888. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08. NextNav has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NN. Oak Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,728,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

