84,800 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after buying an additional 1,026,364 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,501,000 after purchasing an additional 280,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,618,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,183,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,432 shares during the last quarter.
In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,392,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Vistra stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.82.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.37%.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
