84,800 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after buying an additional 1,026,364 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,501,000 after purchasing an additional 280,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,618,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,183,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,392,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.37%.

Vistra Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.