$878.11 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) will announce $878.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $760.00 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Novavax posted sales of $447.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.14.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Novavax by 40.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Novavax by 2.1% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Novavax by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Novavax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,451,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $277.80.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

