88 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,858,000 after purchasing an additional 83,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $299,064,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $444.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,529. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.33.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,320 shares of company stock valued at $33,075,171. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.