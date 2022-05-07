$89.34 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will announce sales of $89.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $93.30 million. Wingstop posted sales of $74.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $349.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.81 million to $364.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $421.65 million, with estimates ranging from $395.06 million to $435.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.72.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $47,888,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148,976 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.02. 743,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.32. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

