952 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,034,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.86. 1,181,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,316. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.04.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

