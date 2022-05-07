9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Stock Price Down 2.3%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 151,536 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 99,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of 9F during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of 9F during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 9F by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 9F during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9F during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

