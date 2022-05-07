A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. 1,026,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,039. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $268,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,617 shares of company stock worth $412,028. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 450,950 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 296,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 59,357 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,573 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 64,476 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 108,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

