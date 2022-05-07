ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Announces Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

ACAD stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,861 shares of company stock worth $373,381 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 355,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 384,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 158,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

