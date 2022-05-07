Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Trading Down 4.2%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.10 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.45 ($0.27). 651,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,585,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.40 ($0.28).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.40 million and a P/E ratio of -13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

In other news, insider Dan Wright acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($62,460.96).

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.