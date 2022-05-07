ACENT Price Up 0.4% This Week (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, ACENT has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $1.47 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ACENT

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

