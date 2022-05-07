Actinium (ACM) Reaches Market Cap of $673,301.53

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $673,301.53 and $8,563.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 41,270,150 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

