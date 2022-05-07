AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.21.

ATY opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AcuityAds by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AcuityAds by 13.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AcuityAds by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.