Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Posts Earnings Results

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

ADPT stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $43.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.

In other news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $55,402.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $178,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

