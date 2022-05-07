Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Posts Earnings Results

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.
ADPT stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $43.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.
In other news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $55,402.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
