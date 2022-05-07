Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.63. 896,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.82. Adient has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Adient alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Bank of America upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,579,000 after buying an additional 151,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adient by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 48,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Adient (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.