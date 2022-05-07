ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The security and automation business reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,487,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,112,468 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $59,816,000 after purchasing an additional 224,351 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 336,376 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,799 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

