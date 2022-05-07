Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY22 guidance to $3.15-$3.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $100,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

