ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $18.34 on Friday. ADTRAN has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $24.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,140,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,838,000 after purchasing an additional 277,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 144.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 106,388 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 152.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 66,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 218.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 36,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

